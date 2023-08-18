Liverpool want to sign ‘unbelievable’ £9.7m PL midfielder after Wataru Endo

Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder continues, and as they get closer to the signing of Wataru Endo, a new name has been linked – Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mario Lemina.

The Reds had a week to forget after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. They softened that blow by agreeing a deal to sign Endo, but they may need another player in midfield to be really ready for the season.

FootMercato claim Liverpool like Lemina.

Liverpool interested in Mario Lemina from Wolves

Of all the midfielders Liverpool have been linked with this summer, Mario Lemina is arguably the most surprising one.

The Reds have been desperate for reinforcements in the middle of their park. They need all the help they can get in that number six position, and it has to be a top-quality player.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia would’ve both been great options, but it looks like there’s a chance Liverpool could have to settle for Endo and Wolves star Lemina.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Gabon international, who joined Wolves for £9.7m in January (BBC), is not a bad player by any means. He was very, very good in the second half of last season, and helped them stay up.

However, nobody really expected Lemina to be linked with a move to Liverpool, but that’s exactly what has happened now.

The report claims Liverpool have followed him closely and are interested, but they face competition from clubs in Saudi for his signature.

He was amazing against the Reds

Liverpool had a terrible season last time out. They suffered a few humiliating defeats along the way, and one of them came against Wolves at the start of February, a game that they lost 3-0.

Lemina was outstanding in that game, and Dave Edwards raved about the midfielder after the win.

He told Express&Star, as quoted by Molineux News: “The man of the match and best signing so far has to be Mario Lemina in the heart of midfield. Him and Neves were formidable in the midfield of that 4-4-2. You would not have seen a better midfield pairing in the Premier League all weekend.

“They had security but they had dynamism, runs off the ball to help the attack, as shown with that magnificent third goal by Neves. Lemina was terrific, one of the best Molineux performances I’ve seen this season.”