Liverpool fans haven’t had to wait long for concrete speculation with regards to their pursuit of a new midfielder.

The Reds failed in their attempt to bring either Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia to Anfield. However, they’ve quickly set their sights on other targets.

On Wednesday evening, speculation emerged linking Liverpool with Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo.

He initially took to Twitter to say the Reds had made an offer to Stuttgart for the Japan international.

As per that initial report, the Reds had quickly entered negotiations with the Bundesliga club over the 30-year-old.

Romano said it’s a “surprising move” by Liverpool director Jorg Schmadtke.

Meanwhile, Endo reportedly wanted the move, seeing it as “the biggest opportunity of his career”.

Not long after, Romano declared “here we go” on Endo to Liverpool.

The Reds will be signing him for a reported £15.4million fee, with personal terms agreed in just a “few hours”.

Our view

Well, this is a bit of a bombshell isn’t it?

Normally, you get days, maybe even weeks or months of speculation between a club and a player before a bid is made.

In this case, this is the first we’re hearing of links between Liverpool and Endo. And according to Romano, it’s pretty much a done deal now.

Endo captains the Stuttgart team and has also worn the armband for the Japan national team. He also boasts considerable experience at the highest level.

Sven Mislintat has described him as an “incredibly valuable” player and person, and the “focal point” of Stuttgart’s system.

In addition, his style of play has been compared to the great Claude Makelele, as per the Bundesliga website.

Things have headed quickly towards the finish line here. What a quick turnaround, and it’s good to see Liverpool have quickly bounced back from their Caicedo/Lavia disappointment.