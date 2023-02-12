Liverpool want to sign Josko Gvardiol, but they’re worried Man City interest











Liverpool hold an interest in signing RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol, but FootballTransfers reports that they will struggle to compete with the likes of Manchester City for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only managed to pick up one point in the Premier League since the turn of the year and find themselves 12 points off the top-four as a result.

The Reds will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen their midfield over the summer but they may be forced to address the centre of their defence as well.

Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out since the middle of January after picking up a hamstring injury, while Joel Matip has also struggled to remain fit.

And it seems that Klopp’s men are keen on Gvardiol, but they could be priced out of a move for the centre-back.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Liverpool interested in Gvardiol

FootballTransfers reports that Liverpool hold an interest in Gvardiol but believe they struggle to sign him over the likes of Man City and Real Madrid.

Klopp’s side have apparently identified both Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes as their top targets for the summer, making a deal for Gvardiol difficult.

The 21-year-old currently has a release clause in his contract worth around £85.7 million and the outlet notes that Leipzig will demand that it be paid in full.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Gvardiol has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe over the past year and his performances at the World Cup a few months back will have only raised his price-tag.

The Croatian has been described as an ‘incredible’ centre-back and he would undoubtedly improve Klopp’s options in the position.

The likes of Joe Gomez has struggled so far this season and it’s a position the Reds will have to address in the next transfer window.

