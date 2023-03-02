Liverpool want to sign 31-year-old Chelsea player this summer - journalist











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool have considered signing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante on a free transfer this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a shocking season, but they have looked slightly better recently. One of their biggest issues is still their midfield, and that has to be addressed in the summer.

It is no secret that Jude Bellingham is their top target, but they may need another midfielder too. Kante is apparently on Klopp’s mind.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante this summer

Liverpool are currently sixth in the table, just six points behind fourth-place Tottenham, who have played a game more.

Three wins in their last four games have restored the Reds’ faith in finishing inside the top four, and it definitely isn’t beyond them to achieve that.

Irrespective of what happens this season, Liverpool simply have to sign a new midfielder in the summer. They have been linked with a whole host of names already, and Kante is the latest to come out.

O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool have been looking at Kante’s situation and are hoping to convince him to join them as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “It’s a deal they’ve looked at, hoping that they can maybe persuade Kante to leave Chelsea on a free transfer.

“We all know about Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements. It looks like it’s going to be a big rebuild job in that engine room for Jurgen Klopp’s side and Kante, with his experience and know-how, is a winner.

“Wherever he’s been, he’s had great success. To get someone like that on a free transfer would be an astute piece of business.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Kante would be an exceptional option for most clubs in the world – if he’s fully fit.

The £290,000-a-week (Spotrac) Frenchman, who has won the Premier League twice, has played just two games since the start of the season. A hamstring injury has kept him out of action since August, and he has only just returned to training.

To add to that, Kante will turn 32 at the end of this month. That makes him a very risky option for interested clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, the fact that he will be available on a free transfer could convince a few clubs to take that risk and offer him a deal. Whether Liverpool will be one of them remains to be seen.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all