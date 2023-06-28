‘Exceptional’ £60.5m star interested in completing Liverpool move after Reds make contact

Dominik Szoboszlai is interested in making the move to Liverpool this summer after the Reds made contact with his representatives about a potential transfer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that RB Leipzig are not planning to let him go for less than the £60.5 million fee which would trigger his release clause.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

90min reports that Liverpool have turned their attention to Dominik Szoboszlai as they look to sign two more midfielders following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister.

Szoboszlai interested in Liverpool move

In fact, Jurgen Klopp’s side have registered their interest in the Hungary international. 90min claims that they have spoken to his representatives. And it is suggested that he is also keen on making the move to Anfield.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Clearly, there is a lot of work ahead. RB Leipzig are seemingly in no mood to compromise on the price. That is little surprise given that he has just enjoyed a season where he scored 10 goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions.

But at 22 years of age, Szoboszlai should only get better in the years to come. So he could certainly prove to be very good value for money if a team is prepared to trigger his release clause.

Much may depend on how much money Liverpool have to spend on their other targets. Unfortunately, last year proved to be a disappointment for Klopp’s side. And they have several areas to strengthen before the season starts.

But Szoboszlai is an ‘exceptional‘ talent. So it would be a really exciting bit of business if Liverpool could now make a move for the youngster in this window.