Liverpool transfer news: Reds admire Bruno Guimaraes, but accept deal is 'almost non-starter'











Liverpool are set to raid the transfer market this summer for a new midfielder, and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is someone the Reds really admire.

The Brazilian has been at St. James’ Park now for just over a year.

He signed in the January 2022 window for around £33 million, a few months after the Magpies were taken over.

And since his arrival at the club, Guimaraes has become a firm favourite.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The Geordie faithful have been besotted with the midfielder, who has wonderful technical ability.

Guimaraes has also wholly embraced being at the club and clearly has a passion for playing for Newcastle.

He is certainly a very popular figure and seems quite happy where he is, which will make it very difficult for other clubs to prise him away this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are ‘huge admirers’ of Guimaraes.

Their lack of quality options in midfield has been well documented this season.

It is widely expected Liverpool will sign one or two midfielders in the next window. But the Echo state that they accept any deal for Guimaraes would be very difficult to facilitate.

In fact, it is said that Liverpool feel it would be ‘almost a non-starter’.

In the same report, it is suggested Conor Gallagher could be an option for Jurgen Klopp.

Yesterday, Guimaraes was named Player of the Match in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Manchester United by Gary Neville. In the first-half, he produced a brilliant nutmeg on Wout Weghorst. Neville gasped, describing it as ‘very cheeky’ and ‘definitely worth another look’.

Bruno Guimaraes would take Liverpool’s midfield to another level

What a player Guimaraes is. Newcastle are very lucky to have someone like him who just does everything really well and clearly really enjoys playing for them.

Arguably, he is the best player outside of the traditional Big Six.

There is no doubt he is a Champions League-quality player, and there will undoubtedly be speculation about him in the coming transfer windows.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

But Liverpool will massively have their work cut out if they want to sign him. And it sounds like they may not even bother trying.

If Newcastle make the Champions League and Liverpool do not, then there is probably no chance of a transfer.