'Special': Bruno Guimaraes says he loves the new trio Howe has finally utilised at Newcastle











Speaking to Newcastle United’s YouTube channel, Bruno Guimaraes has been discussing the Magpies’ win at the weekend against Wolves.

The Brazilian was, inevitably, full of praise for Alexander Isak after his fantastic showing against the Midlands club, while he also gave his thoughts on a brand new trio that Eddie Howe used on Sunday.

Indeed, interestingly, Sunday represented the first time that Isak, Guimaraes and Sven Botman had all started together for Newcastle, and Guimaraes says that he really enjoyed playing in a team that involved both Botman and Isak.

Guimaraes enjoyed it

The Brazilian spoke about playing alongside Isak and Botman.

“I think he (Isak) did very well. He won the Man of the Match for the game. In the first half for me he was unbelievable, he created many opportunities. I think now the team are helping him develop his talents because he’s a player, he’s a special player. It’s the first time me, Botman and him have played together as well so I really enjoyed that,” Guimaraes said.

Newcastle’s new spine

Botman, Isak and Guimaraes could well be Newcastle’s spine for years to come.

These three have been Newcastle’s biggest signings since the takeover from PIF, and now, we’re finally getting the chance to see them all play together.

We’d probably have seen this a lot earlier if it weren’t for a string of injuries, and we can only hope that all three men can avoid any issues between now and the end of the season.

Newcastle’s future is incredibly bright, and their team may well be built around these three for years to come.

