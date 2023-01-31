Liverpool transfer news: Nat Phillips set to stay after developments today











Liverpool are now set to keep defender Nat Phillips at the club today, despite speculation he might leave.

The Athletic suggested last week that Phillips may be allowed to leave in January.

Rhys Williams had been recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool to act as cover for the first team.

Phillips has barely played for Liverpool this season, and is very much fifth choice when everyone is fit.

The 25-year-old has made just five appearances in all competitions, starting just twice in the league.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

In fact, he’s played more minutes for the under-21s than he has in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool now look set to keep Nat Phillips at the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury issues appear to have worsened, which could force Phillips to remain at Anfield.

Nat Phillips set to stay at Liverpool

The Telegraph’s Chris Boscombe has provided the latest update on Phillips’s future.

“‘The only activity Liverpool were planning today was the possible sale of centre-back Nat Phillips,” Bascombe said.

“That is unlikely now because Ibrahima Konate has a hamstring problem which could keep him out of the next two weeks – including the Merseyside derby.”

The last thing Klopp needed was another centre-back to pick up an injury.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Key man Virgil van Dijk hasn’t played since Liverpool’s defeat to Brentford last month.

It means Klopp will be heavily relying on Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – who have both had long-term fitness issues – over the next few weeks.

Nat Phillips still has more than two years left on his Liverpool contract, but must seek a move away from the club soon.

For the sake of his career, he needs to be more than just a back-up in case of injury.

