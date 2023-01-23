Liverpool transfer news: Nat Phillips could now leave in January after loan decision











Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could now leave the club in the January transfer window, following the return of Rhys Williams.

The Athletic report that Williams is set to return to Anfield after a mixed loan spell at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old struggled to nail down a spot in the Championship side’s starting line-up.

He made 17 league appearances for the Tangerines, but has been an unused substitute in six of their last 11 games.

Williams is now expected to join back up with Liverpool’s first-team squad, which could pave the way for Phillips to depart.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Phillips is four years older than Williams, and so there’s more need for him to go and find first-team football.

He’s managed just two Premier League appearances this campaign, but has been a regular in the domestic cups.

Phillips could now leave Liverpool having only played three league minutes since August.

Despite Liverpool’s poor recent form and an injury to Virgil van Dijk, Klopp has shied away from throwing Phillips into the mix.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are ahead of him in the pecking order, and it looks set to stay that way.

Phillips could now leave Liverpool in January

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘the return of [Rhys] Williams to Kirkby could open the door for fellow centre-back Nat Phillips to leave Liverpool before the January transfer window closes.’

It was only 12 months ago that Phillips’ stock was high enough to be linked with a move to Newcastle.

The Magpies were struggling at the foot of the table, and Phillips had played a decent number of minutes due to Liverpool’s injury crisis.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Fast forward to this month, and the Championship seems like a much more likely destination for the centre-back.

He was linked with the likes of Southampton in the summer, but they brought in Armel Bella-Kotchap and Duje Caleta-Car instead.

Phillips may not be match sharp enough to jump straight into a relegation dogfight.

The more aerial nature of the Championship would certainly suit his skillset.

If Phillips does leave Liverpool, he’ll always be remembered for how he stepped up during the club’s time of need two seasons ago.

