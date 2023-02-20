Liverpool transfer news: Mason Mount would prefer to stay at Chelsea











Mason Mount would reportedly prefer to remain at his boyhood club Chelsea over joining Liverpool this summer.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to refresh his midfield options over the summer after the club have failed to invest in the position efficiently over the past few years.

Liverpool’s last permanent midfield signing was Thiago Alcantara back in 2020, with Naby Keita and Fabinho making the switch to Anfield in 2018.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Mount, as well as Jude Bellingham and Wolves star Matheus Nunes.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Athletic reported on Monday that Chelsea have put contract talks with Mount on hold until the end of the season, with the 24-year-old’s deal set to run until the summer of 2024.

And despite rejecting several contract offers from the Blues, it seems that Mount would still prefer to remain at his boyhood club.

Mount prefers Chelsea stay over Liverpool move

Chelsea have not yet given up hope that Mount will put pen to paper on fresh terms, according to 90 Min.

The outlet notes that Liverpool are interested in signing the England international, but Mount would prefer to remain at Stamford Bridge.

He is apparently seeking assurances over the club’s long-term direction after a busy few months in the transfer market.

The Blues remain hopeful that Mount will sign a new deal and the club’s hierarchy are wary over the possibility of losing a homegrown talent to a Premier League rival.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mount has been a standout performer at Stamford Bridge ever since he broke into the first-team under Frank Lampard.

He’s been labelled a ‘phenomenal’ talent, but it seems he and the club are at a standstill over a new contract.

It’s no surprise that Mount would rather stay at Stamford Bridge after coming through the ranks in west London. Yet, Chelsea will have to wrap up negotiations in the summer as he will have just 12 months left on his deal by that point.

Liverpool would undoubtedly be ready to pounce should negotiations break down and Mount would be a good fit for Klopp’s high-energy style of play.

