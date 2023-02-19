Liverpool transfer news: Luka Sucic now being discussed as summer transfer target











Liverpool are already discussing a potential move for Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Luca Sucic this summer.

The report from Football Transfers suggests that the midfielder is on their list of potential new recruits for next season.

Liverpool have not hidden their desire to improve their midfield options next season.

The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look set to leave, and will need replacing.

Their key target appears to be Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, although they’re likely to face plenty of competition.

The 19-year-old has starred for club and country this season, and would immediately transform Liverpool’s team.

However, the Liverpool hierarchy will be considering other potential options to come in either alongside Bellingham, or instead of him.

One of the options Liverpool are reportedly discussing is Luka Sucic, who has a bright future ahead of him.

He’s only 20 years old, but is already a Croatian international and was at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Sucic is a regular in RB Salzburg’s starting line-up and featured through the Champions League group stages.

Now, he could be getting ready to make a big move to the Premier League.

Liverpool discussing signing wonderkid Sucic this summer

The report from Football Transfers states that, ‘conversations have been held internally about bringing the player to Anfield – but he is one among a number of options.’

They go on to say that Sucic reportedly has a release clause of somewhere between €15m-€20m [£13.4m-£17.8m].

Given the state of the transfer market right now, that makes Sucic a potential bargain this summer.

Bellingham could attract one of the biggest fees ever seen in the Premier League if he leaves Dortmund.

This could leave Liverpool potentially looking for bargains elsewhere to further bolster their squad.

Sucic could prove to be exactly that for Liverpool, who will be discussing a number of potential targets.

The 20-year-old is a big fan of Luka Modric, and trained alongside him during the World Cup.

When asked who he looks up to, Sucic said: “Messi I like but my idol is Luka Modric.”

If Liverpool could bring a Modric-like player of their own, it would be a huge step in the right direction to fix their midfield woes.

