Liverpool are now making a determined effort to sign Dominik Szoboszlai before his release clause expires after being convinced by the RB Leipzig player’s desire to join.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, which reports that Liverpool are pushing ahead with talks to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old emerged as the Reds’ top target for a new attacking midfielder. Boss Jurgen Klopp had identified an array of possible options.

Discussions around the Hungary playmaker’s switch have reached an advanced stage as the Reds scurry to secure his signature. Liverpool are also racing the clock to finalise his transfer as RB Leipzig worded the £60m release clause in Szoboszlai’s contract to expire on June 30.

Liverpool are determined to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig

Talks with Szoboszlai’s representatives from the Hungarian-based agency EM Sports initially left Liverpool facing ground to make up. But Anfield chiefs swiftly managed to overcome any issues that arose. So much so that the Reds hoped to solve the deal by mid-morning, Friday.

Liverpool were unable to get the deal done as desired by Friday morning but no longer had competition from Newcastle United. The Toon had also looked to tempt Szoboszlai into the move to England. But his desire to play under Klopp ensured the Magpies pulled the plug.

Szoboszlai has made his desire to play under Klopp clear

Szoboszlai made his desire to play under Liverpool boss Klopp very clear having held a long-standing appreciation of the German. It was also his clear desire to play under Klopp that convinced Liverpool to go all-out in negotiations with RB Leipzig over Szoboszlai’s transfer.

The deal would see the Reds land a player ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch praised as a ‘special’ talent whilst together at RB Leipzig. While Szoboszlai also vocalised his respect for Klopp back in May. There are no limits to what he feels the German can get from his game.

“It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp,” Szoboszlai told Index, “as it would be under [Pep] Guardiola or Jose Mourinho. I don’t know what they would be able to get out of me.”