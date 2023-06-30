European football expert Andy Brassell has now issued his verdict on a likely transfer to Liverpool for RB Leipzig maestro Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds’ pursuit advances.

Brassell has praised what Szoboszlai could bring to Liverpool whilst speaking to Sky Sports, which reports the Reds’ interest. It also notes that the 22-year-old has indicated a desire for a move to Anfield. But Jurgen Klopp has a very tight deadline to use a £60m release clause.

RB Leipzig structured the release clause to end on June 30 when the 2022/23 football year official finishes. Liverpool, however, are pushing ahead with their pursuit following a positive meeting with Szoboszlai’s representatives. The Reds met his camp this Monday to hold talks.

Liverpool are pushing ahead for Dominik Szoboszlai’s transfer

Szoboszlai has captivated Liverpool with his form at RB Leipzig since an initial £18m transfer from the Bundesliga outfit’s sister club, RB Salzburg, in January 2021. The Reds have a clear appreciation for his talent and attitude, as well as his ability to play across a midfield three.

Anfield chiefs further admire that his chance-creation metrics and ball-carrying ability both fit the profile the club has been seeking. So, talks are advancing between Liverpool and RB Leipzig over a transfer for Szoboszlai. But the deadline on his release clause remains intact.

What has Brassell said about Szoboszlai joining Klopp’s squad?

Sky Sports adds that Szoboszlai indicating a desire to join Liverpool has also seen Newcastle United pull out of the transfer tug-of-war for the RB Leipzig star. The Toon also admire what the Hungarian could bring to the Premier League. But the Magpies will now look elsewhere.

European football expert Brassell believes Szoboszlai would have brought something new to Newcastle’s squad with a transfer this summer. He also believes the midfielder will improve Klopp’s side as Szoboszlai’s transfer can address a key issue that Liverpool saw in 2022/23.

“Szoboszlai is a very good player,” Brassell said. “He is Premier League ready. He goes box-to-box [and] gets through tonnes of work.

“He’s an incredible athlete, [has] great technique, loves a shot from outside the box, can score goals and create goals, and loves to take responsibility in taking a team forward.

“Both clubs that have been linked with him, Newcastle and Liverpool, are good fits for him. If you look at how athletic Newcastle have become under Eddie Howe, he will add something. Liverpool were lacking dynamism in midfield last season, and he would improve them, too.”