Liverpool transfer news: Chelsea could change Mason Mount stance











Chelsea star Mason Mount could end up being sold this summer, with The Evening Standard reporting that Liverpool are ready to bid for him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have really struggled since the turn of the year and currently sit 11 points off a place in the top-four.

Much has been made about their struggles in midfield, with Klopp currently unable to strike the right balance in the middle of the park.

Liverpool’s last permanent addition to their midfield was Thiago Alcantara and with the likes of Fabinho seemingly in decline, the Reds will need to address the position in the summer.

Klopp’s side have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mount, with The Guardian reporting that Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The England star’s current deal with the Blues is set to run until the end of next season and he is seemingly no closer to agreeing fresh terms.

Photo by Visionhaus//Getty Images

Mount could be sold with Liverpool keen

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea’s co-owner, Todd Boehly, is actually handling negotiations over a seven-year deal for Mount himself.

But the 24-year-old is demanding a similar salary to what his England teammates earn at their clubs, while Chelsea are yet to offer such terms.

The outlet notes that Liverpool, amongst other Premier League sides, are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve at the end of the season. And Boehly may well be tempted to sell the Englishman in the event that he doesn’t put pen to paper.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mount isn’t exactly enjoying his best season with Chelsea as he has struggled to produce in the final third.

The playmaker has been hailed as an ‘unbelievable’ talent by Joe Cole in the past and he’s picked up two player of the season awards at the Bridge.

While Liverpool desperately need a holding midfielder, Mount seems well-suited to Klopp’s demands due to his relentless energy off the ball.

Of course, the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, but with Champions League football becoming less and less likely, Mount could be a great addition for Klopp.

