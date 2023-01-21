Liverpool Transfer News: Mason Mount plans in place as Chelsea talks stumble











Liverpool could make their move to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with the Reds monitoring his contract developments.

Mount has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Chelsea. It was believed to be a priority of Todd Boehly when he took over but a flurry of transfer activity has seen things paused somewhat. Chelsea are keen to tie Mount down, but are well aware of clubs sniffing around.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are one of those clubs. The Guardian claims that Liverpool have been putting plans in place to sign Mount, who is among a host of midfielders the club like. As we know, Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes feature high on that list.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

However, Moises Caicedo, despite being of interest, is more likely to end up at Chelsea now. Reports this week have suggested the Blues will step up their pursuit of the Brighton man in January.

Lauded as ‘unbelievable‘ by Joe Cole, Mount has built quite the reputation for himself at Chelsea and England.

A move to Liverpool would come as a surprise. But if the contract isn’t sorted and things get rocky, then the Reds will be ready to move it seems.

TBR’s View: Mount can transform Liverpool’s midfield

Mason Mount ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what Liverpool are looking for right now in midfield. He is high energy, gets goals, and is young enough at 24 to get even better in the coming years.

Mount loves Chelsea, as we know. And with Boehly splashing money, it’s unlikely his new contract offer is going to be low on wages or years.

Liverpool do right in looking at players like Mount, though. He’s a quality operator and in terms of ready-made players, there aren’t many better at the moment.