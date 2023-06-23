Report: Aston Villa ready to make huge offer for Italian ‘superstar’

The latest reports suggest that Aston Villa are ready to make an offer for Federico Chiesa, and they are willing to put in a huge bid.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, fellow Premier League side Newcastle are apparently interested in Chiesa. The report goes on to say that Aston Villa are keen.

The Villans would apparently be ready to offer €60million (around £52million) for the Italian.

The issue for Villa is that Chiesa apparently doesn’t want to make the move. He will take some convincing to join.

Aston Villa will be in the Europa Conference League next season. These types of transfer reports emphasise that despite this great achievement they want to aspire even higher next season.

(Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Aston Villa want Chiesa

The club had a great season after hiring Unai Emery as manager in October. They looked like they could be battling relegation before he arrived.

Chiesa is a top player who is highly-rated by many. Liverpool have been previously linked with trying to sign the Italian.

Injury has somewhat plagued the winger, but he looks to be getting back to his best for both club and country. With 66 goals and 45 assists so far in his senior career, Chiesa would add some fantastic attacking quality to Villa.

The 25 year-old is lauded as a ‘superstar‘ back in his homeland. If Villa manage to pull of the signing then they will have shown a big statement of intent to all those battling at the top.

Arguably, the winger position is somewhere the club could definitely strengthen. They already have a top striker in Watkins. If he could be teamed up with a top player like Chiesa then Villa will frighten a lot of their opposition.

They also have a lot more fixtures next season. Their key players won’t be able to play every game and they need to make sure they have a top squad.