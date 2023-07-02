Liverpool to pay Szoboszlai more than £125k-a-week less than Klopp’s original midfield target

Liverpool have today confirmed the signing of Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who signs for big money from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool moved quickly late last week to activate a near £70m release-clause in his contract and have today announced the signing after medicals took place this weekend.

Of course, Szoboszlai is just one player the Reds are signing this summer. Liverpool have already landed Alexis Mac Allister and others could follow as well.

One player who won’t now be coming to Anfield is Mason Mount. The England man was originally the number one target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

However, it seems Liverpool are saving big when it comes to wages on these two deals. According to The Telegraph, Szoboszlai will be paid less than half of the whopping £250k-a-week Mount is set to be given at Old Trafford.

United are preparing to confirm a deal for Mount this week. The fee will be similar to that of which Liverpool have parted with for Szoboszlai. However, the difference in wages will mean around a £5m-a-year saving.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could still bring in more new faces this summer despite their spending going past the £100m mark already.

Smart business with Szoboszlai wages

With so much focus on the transfer fees in a summer window, sometimes it’s easy to forget there is more to these deals at times.

Szoboszlai earning more than £125k-a-week less than Mount is significant. That is a huge dip in terms of money and real-time savings. And in reality, the impact of each player might be similar.

Szoboszlai ticks the boxes for Liverpool in so many ways. Yes, Mount would have done well. But the Hungarian has so much potential and could well be a real star at Anfield.

FSG have been criticised in the past for their spending. But right now, Liverpool fans cannot grumble.