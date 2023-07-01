‘Matter of time’: Fabrizio Romano has a new update on Szoboszlai to Liverpool

Liverpool are edging ever closer to signing Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with Fabrizio Romano updating us on the situation just now.

Szoboszlai is set to be confirmed as a Liverpool player in the coming days after the Reds sprung into action to trigger a 70m Euro release-clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

Pictures have emerged today of Szoboszlai getting off a plan ahead of a medical. And taking to Twitter just now, Romano has claimed that it’s now just a matter of time until Szoboszlai to Liverpool is done.

Liverpool’s move for Szoboszlai has come as a surprise to some as it had seemed a deal would be hard to do.

However, the Reds have sprung into action quickly to activate a release-clause and take an expensive punt on a player who has long been on the radar of English clubs.

The 22-year-old has seen his performances get better since moving between the Red Bull clubs, Salzburg and Leipzig.

He’ll now be hoping to make the step up to Premier League level, where Anfield eyes will be firmly on him.

Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool mean business

There was some doubt over FSG and if they’d back Jurgen Klopp this summer but so far, there can be no complaints from anyone.

Alexis Mac Allister has signed for big money, now Szoboszlai, and more could follow. The likes of Romeo Lavia are being looked at and it very much seems like Klopp is getting his wish.

We are only one day into July as well, meaning there is time for more.

Liverpool needed new players this summer. They needed midfielders. And they needed players who could have a big impact.

In Szoboszlai, it seems they’re getting goals and assists from midfield and a young talent who Klopp can develop even further. All in all it seems superb business.