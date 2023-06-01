'Strong' Liverpool target will be thrilled over potential Anfield move - journalist











Liverpool appear to be getting ever closer to the signing of Alexis Mac Allister.

Earlier on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano shared an update regarding the Reds and the Brighton ace.

He told GiveMeSport that Liverpool hope to get a deal done soon and that it’s “really close”.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Romano also wrote on Twitter that the Reds would be paying “way less” than £70million for Mac Allister.

This is the price tag for the Anfield target that has been doing the rounds on the rumour mill.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs recently told GiveMeSport that Mac Allister wants a deal wrapped up imminently.

The “strong” midfielder does not want to be involved in an ongoing transfer saga, reported the CBS journalist.

Dean Jones has now claimed that Mac Allister will be buzzing with the prospect of his next move.

The 24-year-old was seen in tears after Brighton’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday

It looked as though he was saying goodbye to the Seagulls supporters following the full-time whistle.

“I think that the tears certainly came from the emotion,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“And anyone that has such a big impact in such a big year at a football club and for their country.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s been through, so all of that poured out I think at full-time in that game.

“Once the tears dry up, I think he’ll be very excited about what the future holds for him.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Our view

Liverpool have endured a difficult season and, unlike in 2020-21, they didn’t manage to make the top-four this time round.

The Reds will be eager to overhaul their squad ahead of another return to title, cup and European contention.

Liverpool have brought Jorg Schmadtke in for this very purpose, and hopefully a productive summer awaits for the Reds.

Hopefully the Reds can wrap up a move for Mac Allister soon and then crack on with other much-needed signings.