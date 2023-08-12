The Moises Caicedo transfer saga between Liverpool and Chelsea has been hugely dramatic over the last 36 hours, but it looks like there’s still some more drama set to come.

Liverpool agreed a British record deal with Brighton to sign the Ecuador international on Thursday night, and it looked like they had beaten Chelsea to his signature. However, the midfielder apparently prefers a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Just when it looked like Liverpool have missed out, the Independent have offered some ‘hope’ for Reds fans.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could still beat Chelsea to sign Moises Caicedo

Liverpool and Brighton have an agreement for the transfer of Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £110 million. However, the Reds have not reached an agreement on personal terms with the player and his representatives.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are said to have struck a deal with Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that the Brighton midfielder has directly informed Liverpool that the only club he wants to join this month is Chelsea.

That was a massive blow to the Reds, but the report now claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have been offered some ‘hope’ that they could yet win the race to his signature.

It has been claimed that because Chelsea are trying to sign both Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with the latter set to cost £55 million, there is said to be ‘skepticism’ on whether FFP regulations will allow that.

Chelsea reportedly offered players in exchange on top of a fee to Brighton for Caicedo, but the Seagulls immediately rejected that bid early this morning.

Talks are ongoing between Brighton and Chelsea, but the report claims the ‘delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour’.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TBR View:

This will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears this morning, but we still feel Chelsea will win the race.

Even though the Reds have an agreement in place with Brighton, the player seems absolutely determined to make the move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Chelsea are really keen too, and we expect them to find a way to get this done.

However, if they fail to do so, Liverpool have every opportunity to swoop in and lure Caicedo away from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.