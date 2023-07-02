Liverpool still want to sign ‘incredible’ £45m Premier League player this summer

Liverpool look set to snap up RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai today, but they remain keen on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Liverpool are poised to announce the signing of Szoboszlai today.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to re-shape his squad this summer after an underwhelming campaign last time out.

The Reds have lost the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers, but have already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

And as they close in on their second midfield signing of the summer in Szoboszlai, it seems they remain keen on Romeo Lavia.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool remain keen on Lavia

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool still hold an interest in snapping up Lavia this summer.

It’s noted that Szoboszlai will sign a five-year deal with the Reds today as Klopp goes about bolstering his midfield options.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Lavia has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with Jacob Tanswell tipping Anfield as his most likely destination recently.

The 19-year-old impressed for Southampton last season after making the switch from Manchester City last summer.

He’s caught the attention of a host of top clubs in the Premier League, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal said to be interested.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be keen to bring in at least one more midfielder after losing three options in the middle of the park recently.

Both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister look set to be astute addition for Klopp and bringing in a young talent like Lavia would be the icing on the cake.

He’s been labelled an ‘incredible‘ talent after an encouraging debut season in the Premier League, but he won’t come cheap. Southampton are expected to demand around £45 million despite suffering relegation last season.