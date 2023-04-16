Shaka Hislop says he'd be surprised if Newcastle kept Bruno Guimaraes











Newcastle United may be tempted to cash in should they receive a big bid for Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

That is according to former Magpies goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who was speaking to ESPN when asked why Newcastle do not appear to be in the mix to sign Jude Bellingham.

It has been a brilliant season for Eddie Howe’s side. They remain in contention to finish in the top-four in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League next year.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, big things were always expected when the new owners came in. And the ascent has been remarkably fast, with Newcastle going from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders and cup finalists in little more than 12 months.

They have spent money under the new owners. But the club have not gone out and made outrageous bids for superstars. Instead, their spending has been a lot more pragmatic.

Hislop thinks Newcastle could sell Bruno Guimaraes

It has clearly led to real success. But as they get closer to the summit, some may be wondering if the strategy will change ever so slightly.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Certainly, one fan was confused that Newcastle do not appear to be one of the contenders to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. They suggested that the idea of Bellingham playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes would be mouthwatering.

Hislop insisted that Newcastle are not going to be prepared to pay the money for Bellingham. In fact, he suggested that Bruno leaving may be the more likely outcome.

“In all seriousness, I’d be surprised if they kept Guimaraes. I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in for him this summer. I’m just saying I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in and they aren’t tempted,” he told ESPN.

“They’re not spending all the money in the world on players.”

It is a surprise that Hislop sounded quite confident that Bruno could leave Newcastle. He has been an unbelievable signing at £40 million. And selling him would be a real gamble.

They may have other priorities when it comes to spending. But their income is surely about to receive a big boost anyway.

Selling their star players makes little sense unless they have something special lined up.

And if Newcastle were in the mix to sign Bellingham, they would do their cause no favours at all by considering selling Bruno in the same window.