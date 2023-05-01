Liverpool sent scouts to watch 'irrepressible' £70m midfielder this weekend











Liverpool are continuing to look at midfield options and sent scouts to Portugal this weekend to watch Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte is a name that keeps cropping up in transfer windows and Liverpool’s interest in him is not brand new.

Reports just this past week have seen the Reds linked with Ugarte. In the past, Tottenham have also shown an interest in the Uruguayan midfielder.

However, according to the Daily Mail, it is indeed Liverpool who are following up their interest. The Mail claims that both the Reds and Newcastle had scouts in attendance this weekend to watch Ugarte.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Portuguese giants saw off minnows Familicao and Ugarte was on hand to play his part.

Lauded as an ‘irrepressible‘ talent, Ugarte has certainly shown his class while being with Sporting. His performances have caught the eye, and Arsenal are another club who are believed to be keen on signing him.

Ugarte could well be open to the move if Sporting get the right bid. Previous reports have claimed Sporting value Ugarte at close to £70m, but there is a belief that a small release clause exists in his current deal.

TBR’s View: Liverpool right to be looking at Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte is a top young midfielder and he ticks a lot of the boxes that both Arsenal and Liverpool like.

Like most players who excel in Portugal, a move away will beckon at some point and a move to England would do him just nicely.

Ugarte looks to be a real talent and the next step is to prove it in a tougher league. The Portuguese league has seen a huge number of players leave for England recently and Ugarte might be next.

For Liverpool, Ugarte looks perfect and with Klopp ready to sign a number of midfielders, there could soon be an offer on the table.