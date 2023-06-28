Liverpool now set to make their move to sign £39m defender, they want him to partner Van Dijk

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio as Jurgen Klopp bids to bolster his backline.

That’s according to Diario AS, which claims that Liverpool are searching for Virgil van Dijk’s defensive partner.

The Reds look set to re-shape their squad over the coming weeks and have already moved to snap up Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Liverpool struggled defensively last season and their woes have highlighted the need for another central defender.

Le Parisien reported just last month that Liverpool had opened talks over the signing of Inacio, who is widely viewed as one of Europe’s brightest young defenders.

And it seems that Liverpool are preparing to make their move for the 21-year-old.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool to move for Inacio

Diario AS reports that Liverpool expressed an interest in signing Inacio last summer.

They are expected to re-ignite their interest once again this summer as they search for a partner for Van Dijk.

Yet, it’s noted that prising Inacio away from Lisbon certainly won’t be easy. This is due to Sporting demanding around £39 million for the Portuguese defender in one payment.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool fans may have hoped for more fresh faces through the door after the club moved to sign Mac Allister before the summer window had even opened.

The departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain means the Reds will be looking to bolster Klopp’s midfield.

But both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled for form over the past year, which has highlighted the need for another centre-back.

Inacio would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool backline and at 21, he would have plenty of time to improve his game under Klopp.

He’s been attracting interest from a host of top clubs though and if Liverpool are keen, they will need to act decisively.