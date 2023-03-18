Liverpool now want a midfielder Jurgen Klopp has described as being ‘like a Formula One car’











According to Graeme Bailey earlier this week, Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested in Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic.

Indeed, when speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey named the Reds amongst the clubs that could make a move for the Croatian midfielder this summer.

These links are certainly interesting, especially as Liverpool are in dire need of a midfield revamp, but they’re made even more intriguing by the fact that Klopp has previously praised Mateo Kovacic in a very unique way.

A few years ago before Chelsea played Liverpool, Klopp spoke about the threat posed by Kovacic, and he described him as a player who can run like a Formula One car.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Klopp’s interesting comparison

The Liverpool boss compared Kovacic to a machine in the past.

“How do we defend him? We have Hazard and him. And Willian. And Kovacic running like a Formula One car. And Kante,” Klopp said.

Perfect for Liverpool

This type of player is exactly what Liverpool need in the middle of the park. A non-stop all action player who never stops running and runs at pace.

Kovacic is an incredibly technical player, but he’s also very energetic, and that will suit the Reds to a tee.

Of course, whether or not the player actually signs for Liverpool remains to be seen. He’s still a key player for Chelsea and while the Blues are rebuilding their entire squad at the moment, he may still have a part to play in the coming seasons.

If Klopp does get his hands on Kovacic, he’ll be getting a player he really admires.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all