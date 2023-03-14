'Interesting': After Mason Mount, Liverpool are now interested in signing another £40m Chelsea player - journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Mateo Kovacic’s future and the chance of a move to Liverpool.

As we all know, Chelsea are undergoing a real period of transition at the moment with a number of players set to come and go in the coming months, while Liverpool need to undergo their own midfield rebuild.

Therefore, it stands to reason that Liverpool have their eye on the situation at Chelsea as the Blues potentially put some quality players on the market.

Mason Mount has already been strongly linked, and now, Bailey says that the Reds could make a move for Kovacic.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kovacic appreciated by Liverpool

The journalist shared what he knows about the £40m man and the Reds.

“Chelsea want commitment from their players and they have a lot of players. With Kovacic they’re hovering around talks for him, if he says no he could go this summer,” Bailey said.

“Chelsea will be busy with ins and outs this summer. I think we’ll see an awful lot of departures. Kovacic for instance is an interesting one. We should keep an eye on him guys, he’s on the list of a lot of clubs, they’ll just want his wages gone and won’t ask for a huge fee. You could see Man City or Liverpool come in for him, they appreciate him, he’s a quality footballer. Keep an eye on him he could move across the top four just like Jorginho did.”

Smart pickup

If Kovacic is on the market for a small fee in the summer, he would be a very smart pickup for Liverpool.

The Croatian is incredibly technically proficient, while he’s also full of energy, suiting exactly what Jurgen Klopp wants from his midfielders.

Of course, he would only be one piece of the midfield puzzle at Anfield as the Reds need to perform major surgery on that area of their squad, but bringing Kovacic in would certainly be a good start.



Who knows? Perhaps both he and Mason Mount could make the move to Merseyside this summer.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all