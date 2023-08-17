Liverpool now want £27m talent who’s ‘one of the most promising defenders’ in the world

The latest reports are suggesting that Liverpool are setting their sights on defender Piero Hincapie this summer transfer window.

Liverpool have made a few top signings this summer but they definitely need to add some more players if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

According to FussballTransfers, Hincapie has ‘admirers’ at Liverpool. The Reds are looking for a left-footed central defender and the player fits the bill.

They are not the only club apparently interested. The report goes on to say that West Ham and RB Leipzig are also keen.

Liverpool admirers of Hincapie

It is no shock to see Liverpool be interested in Hincapie this summer transfer window. Their defence didn’t look solid against Chelsea so they definitely need to add some more depth their.

The Bayer Leverkusen player is a ‘fabulous‘ centre-back and he would be a very solid signing for the Reds this summer.

He is highly-rated and is ‘widely regarded as one of the most promising defenders in football‘. With the player only 21 years-old, he seems to have a very high ceiling.

The Ecuadorian is apparently valued at around £27million by his current club. For his potential and current quality, this price doesn’t seem like much, especially in today’s marker.

Hopefully the club can bring a few defensive-minded signings before the transfer window shuts. If they can then they will definitely have a top season.

Liverpool are clearly think about the present and the future by targeting some younger signings and this is a quite way to plan and hopefully make sure they stay dominant.