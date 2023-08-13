Liverpool reportedly want to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

That’s according to a report from ESPN NL, which share comments made by people close to Sangare.

It’s been a chaotic few days for Liverpool in the transfer window.

A mass exodus of midfielders from Anfield this summer has seen Jurgen Klopp having to delve into the transfer market.

So far, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been brought in to help Liverpool return to the Champions League.

However, they’ve now set their sights on bringing in Moises Caicedo from Brighton and maybe also Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Liverpool have had a club-record bid accepted for Caicedo, but he may still end up at Chelsea.

Lavia has been a long-term target for Liverpool this summer, but he too could be playing his football at Stamford Bridge this season.

Liverpool now want to sign Ibrahim Sangare as they keep their options open this summer.

The ‘unstoppable’ midfielder is already very familiar with one Liverpool star.

Liverpool want to sign Sangare

The report from ESPN NL states that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on the Ivorian international.

They also state that Nottingham Forest made a bid for the 25-year-old but it was turned down.

Sangare is a phenomenal midfielder and could be just what Jurgen Klopp is looking for.

He doesn’t specialise in any one aspect of midfield play as he’s capable of chipping in with goals and assists, while also being a terrific defensive player.

Very few players can play as many different roles in the centre of the pitch as Sangare.

He would be very comfortable as a number six behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

However, he’s also sensational in carrying the ball forward and could be the key to connecting Liverpool’s defence and attack.

Sangare is also a big fan of Cody Gakpo, whom he used to play alongside at PSV.

He described him as a ‘great player’ during the World Cup and could end up linking up with him again this season.

Liverpool want to solve their midfield crisis quickly and Sangare could just be the answer.

However, any move will likely hinge on whether Moises Caicedo ends up at Anfield.