Liverpool now tempted to move for the Premier League’s ‘most underrated’ player

Liverpool could reportedly be tempted to move for James Ward-Prowse this summer, but only if Southampton lower their asking price to around £25 million.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool are prepared to wait for the south coast outfit to lower their demands.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in one midfielder ahead of the summer as the club snapped up Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this week.

The Reds look set to re-shape Klopp’s squad after allowing Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave on free transfers.

And it seems that Liverpool could make a move for James Ward-Prowse later in the summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool tempted to move for Ward-Prowse

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are prepared to ‘play the waiting game’ when it comes to signing Ward-Prowse.

It’s noted there is a feeling Saints will drop their £50 million asking price towards the end of the window.

And despite the fact that Ward-Prowse will turn 29 later this year, Liverpool would be tempted to sign him at a price of around £25 million.

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for Southampton over the years and has proven himself to be deadly in set-piece situations.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The English midfielder was labelled as the most ‘underrated’ player in the Premier League by Micah Richards last year.

He’s seemed destined for a big move for a few years now, but it seems that Southampton will have to lower their asking price for a move to come to fruition.

Liverpool certainly won’t pay over the odds for Ward-Prowse, especially after snapping up Mac Allister for just £35 million.

Ward-Prowse would be a solid option for Klopp in the middle of the park and he’s proven to be a consistent performer in a struggling Saints side.

But it’s easy to understand why Liverpool are waiting for his price tag to drop before considering a move for him.