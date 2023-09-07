Liverpool now preparing January move for ‘incredible’ 24-year-old after Spurs’ deadline day bid

Liverpool are planning to rival Tottenham Hotspur for Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window after Spurs made a bid for the defender on deadline day.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Ange Postecoglou’s side are planning to make a fresh move for the Bournemouth star in the winter.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Lloyd Kelly emerged as a Tottenham target right at the end of the summer. As reported by The Athletic, Spurs saw a £20 million bid for Kelly rejected by Bournemouth on the final day of the window.

90min reports that Tottenham decided against following up with a new bid. However, they are set to make a fresh offer when the window reopens in the new year.

Liverpool now eyeing move for Lloyd Kelly in January

But they face some hefty competition. 90min reports that Liverpool and Newcastle are now monitoring the 24-year-old.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Kelly is out of contract at the end of the season. So the Premier League trio could be at something of a disadvantage as foreign clubs could negotiate a pre-contract deal with the defender ahead of the summer.

It is probably fair to say that Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle all look light at the heart of their defences.

Spurs have sold Davinson Sanchez since the window shut. Meanwhile, Newcastle lost Sven Botman to injury during their dramatic defeat to the Reds last month.

Liverpool focused on refreshing their midfield in the summer. But the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are approaching the twilight of their careers at the very highest level. So that may be the area which Jurgen Klopp focuses on next.

Kelly may not be seen as a marquee addition. But he has been labelled an ‘incredible‘ talent. And his contract situation potentially opens the door to a real bargain.

So there will be a lot of eyes on his form over the coming months.