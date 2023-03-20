Liverpool now keen on Stanislav Lobotka, he’s about to win a league title











Liverpool now want to sign Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka this summer as part of their midfield revolution.

A report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato has provided further details on the Slovakian’s future.

It is well known that Liverpool are very keen on improving their options in midfield before the start of next season.

All the talk has been around Jude Bellingham, and Jurgen Klopp has made the young Englishman a priority.

However, a report today from The Athletic suggests it’s now looking unlikely that Liverpool will be able to afford a deal.

Bellingham has no release clause, and the interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City is only going to drive up his asking price.

This means Liverpool need to prepare by looking elsewhere, and want to bring in Stanislav Lobotka from Napoli.

The ‘extraordinary’ midfielder has had a superb season in Serie A, and is one of the lynchpins of a phenomenal side.

They’re almost guaranteed to win the title in Italy, and have reached a historic Champions League quarter-final too.

Liverpool want to sign Lobotka this summer

The report from CalcioMercato suggests that Liverpool are willing to spend €50m [£43m] to sign Lobotka this summer.

It’s been described as a ‘difficult offer to refuse’ with the interest said to be coming from ‘the orders of the German coach’.

Lobotka has formed a phenomenal partnership in midfield with former Fulham player Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Piotr Zielinski.

The Slovakian is very much the pass master of the trio, picking up the ball from Anguissa and quickly moving it up the pitch.

He would potentially be seen as the successor to Thiago Alcantara in Liverpool’s current set up.

He’s also a keen tackler, but is very much known for his ability on the ball rather than out of possession.

At 28, Liverpool would be signing a player at his peak, hence the rather large price tag.

However, they would also be bringing in someone who is in fantastic form, and could hit the ground running.

Given most of Liverpool’s current options in midfield are either below 23 or above 30, bringing in someone of Lobotka’s age makes a lot of sense.

Whether Lobotka would want to join Liverpool from a title-winning Napoli side would be interesting to see.

