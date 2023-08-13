‘As of this moment’: Journalist shares what he’s now heard about Liverpool’s bid for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are trying their best to bring Moises Caicedo to the club and journalist Alex Crook has provided a new update on the future of the player.

It is a huge transfer battle for Liverpool at the moment, with reports saying they have made a bid well over £100million for the player.

The same reports also shared that the Reds are battling with Chelsea for the signature of Caicedo. Now, Crook has provided an update which suggests Liverpool are still the frontrunners.

The talkSPORT journalist shared that Liverpool are still the only team to have agreed a fee with Brighton ‘as of this moment’ for the player. Despite this, talks with Chelsea are still ongoing.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Liverpool still pushing for Caicedo

Despite Liverpool’s bid being accepted for Caicedo, the move doesn’t seem to be any closer to being completed surprisingly.

It looks like the player is fancying Chelsea more than Liverpool at this current time as he hasn’t tried to advance the Liverpool move.

This will no doubt frustrate Liverpool, who are looking for a more defensive midfielder to try and complete their new-look Liverpool midfield.

The Reds have already lost two midfielders who are more defensive in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Due to this, it is massively important that they sign one this summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

If they are able to secure Caicedo then it will be a massive coup for the club. It would also massively help them challenge for the title again.

They only managed to finish fifth in the division last season. A huge reason for this was due to the fact that their midfield didn’t perform well. Hopefully their new-look midfield will perform a lot better.