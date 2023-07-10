Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool have a genuine interest in signing Levi Colwill this summer, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the defender.

Liverpool have been busy during the early stages of the summer window as they’ve already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

The Reds are expected to move for another midfielder, with Romeo Lavia heavily linked.

But Jurgen Klopp will also be keen to bolster his options at centre-back and Levi Colwill has plenty of admirers at Anfield.

Football.London reported last week that Liverpool have asked Chelsea about the possibility of signing Colwill this summer.

And Romano has confirmed their interest is genuine, but it’s a ‘really complicated’ deal for Liverpool to do.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool have big interest in Colwill

Romano spoke to Born and Red about Liverpool’s interest in Colwill and claimed he’s highly-rated at Anfield.

But it seems that Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the talented youngster.

“The interest is 100% confirmed and genuine,” he said. “It is a very strong interest. People at Liverpool love Levi Colwill and they believe this is fantastic player. This is all people at the club.

“The interest is very strong. But at the moment, honestly, it’s really complicated to speak on this situation.

“Yesterday night, after England under-21’s won the Euros, I was asking again to Chelsea side and the answer I was getting back was he was going nowhere, he is our player, he is a crucial player and part of our project. I really feel Chelsea are prepared to fight for this player.

“I think the only way Levi Colwill will leave Chelsea this summer is in case the player goes there to meet Pochettino, the owners and the board and tells them let me go because I don’t want to stay here. That didn’t happen until now.”

Photo by Sam Barnes – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Colwill impressed at Brighton on loan last season after enjoying a brilliant campaign with Huddersfield beforehand.

The 20-year-old made the step up to Premier League football with ease and also starred for England’s Under-21s in the European Championships this month.

Romano recently claimed that Chelsea consider Colwill ‘untouchable’ this summer and it seems that Liverpool will face an uphill battle if they move for him.

Of course, things could change very quickly if Colwill decides his future lies elsewhere. But he is expected to be integrated into Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Liverpool will be keen to add another central defender to their ranks after the likes of Virgil van Dijk was way below his best last season.

Colwill seems like the perfect fit for the Reds given his exceptional ability on the ball and could even be viewed as the Dutchman’s long-term heir.

But Chelsea appear adamant that Colwill will remain at Stamford Bridge this summer, which could leave Liverpool looking elsewhere.