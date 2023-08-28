Liverpool now have a new target to replace Mo Salah and Klopp thinks he’s ‘unbelievable’

Liverpool are bracing themselves for if they lose Mo Salah and are said to be drawing up targets in case the Egyptian does indeed leave.

Saudi Arabian interest is high in Salah and there is a belief among some in the game that Salah could well wind up in the Middle East this season.

Of course, replacing Salah is an impossible task really in the main. Much like Harry Kane leaving Tottenham, it becomes a case of trying to best replace the attributes lost.

Liverpool will try their best to replace Salah if he does go. And according to Football Transfers, West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is on the list of potential replacements for Liverpool.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bowen has excelled ever since signing for the Hammers and has gone from strength to strength.

Indeed, Bowen’s form and development has not been lost on Jurgen Klopp either. Back in March of 2022, the Liverpool boss admitted he was a huge fan of Bowen, labelling the winger as ‘unbelievable‘.

“Bowen, what a player he became! Unbelievable,” Klopp said.

“We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good at that time. I’m not sure a lot of people expected this jump, but unbelievable player.”

Whether or not West Ham would even consider such a sale, remains to be seen. But it’s clear from the comments above that Bowen is very much a player Klopp admires.

Bowen to Liverpool makes sense

When you actually look in the Premier League at players who could do a job in trying to replace Salah, Jarrod Bowen probably stands out.

He has good speed, is good with both feet, and crucially, scores goals and creates as well.

Bowen would slot in lovely at Anfield if Salah was to depart and while he’d cost a lot of money, Liverpool would surely be armed with enough to get the deal done.