Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is now the highest valued player in the squad and his valuation even surpasses Arsenal star Declan Rice.

The CIES Football Observatory have released their figures following the closing of the summer transfer window in England.

There were some huge fees being thrown around by Premier League sides this summer.

Chelsea once again went on the offensive in the transfer market, as Liverpool discovered to their detriment.

Moises Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge for £115m and was swiftly followed by Romeo Lavia.

Both players were of interest to Liverpool, but they brought in four midfielders of their own.

One of the biggest moves of the summer was Arsenal spending £105m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The England international is a world-class midfielder and has made an immediate impact at the Emirates.

However, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is valued higher than Rice by CIES which may come as a surprise based on his performances during his first 12 months at Anfield.

He’s already showed improvement this season, but it may be a stretch to argue he’s a more valuable player than his fellow 24-year-old.

Liverpool forward Nunez valued higher than Rice

The CIES Football Observatory suggests that Arsenal may have seriously overpaid for Declan Rice.

They suggest that Rice is worth €80m or £68.8m, a lot less than the £105m they spent in the summer.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez appears to have gained value during his first year at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan was signed for £85m and his valued has very slightly increased by £900,000.

At the start of the season, there would have been an argument that Darwin Nunez would have been Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-choice forward.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota was the starting trio against Chelsea, with Cody Gakpo playing in midfield.

Nunez came off the bench that day but only slightly ahead of teenager Ben Doak.

The 24-year-old has been talked up in recent weeks after a fantastic brace against Newcastle.

It’s still a surprise to see Nunez valued above Rice although Liverpool fans will very much enjoy that assessment.

The forward will want to prove this season that his last campaign was a blip rather than his level in the Premier League.