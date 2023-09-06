Pundit says Liverpool have a 24-year-old in their ranks who’s a ‘constant threat’

Liverpool have a “constant threat” in their ranks who “makes things happen”, according to Glenn Murray.

The pundit was speaking on Optus Sport about Reds forward Darwin Nunez, who has impressed so far this season.

Nunez received criticism for his lack of goals last season, having joined Liverpool in a club-record move from Benfica last summer.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the 24-year-old has been bright over the past few weeks, with two goals and one assist to his name.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Nunez helped the Reds come from behind to beat the Magpies 2-1 in August, before assisting Mohamed Salah against the Villans.

The Uruguay international was a constant threat in Liverpool’s last match. He hit the woodwork twice and also volleyed wide from close range.

‘100mph’

Murray believes that Nunez is always going to be a threat for the Reds thanks to his pace.

However, the former Premier League striker reckons Nunez needed to be more clinical in front of goal.

“It’s all action,” he said on the Weekend Wrap on Optus Sport.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“Everything is 100mph but he’s got something, he makes things happen, he just needs to settle down in those moments in front of goal.

“We see his blistering pace, he’s always going to be a constant threat in behind, especially against teams that play a high line.”

Our view

It’s good to see Nunez looking more confident and more dangerous this season. Hopefully he can keep up the good work as the campaign goes on.

Nunez has needed a little time to find his feet, but luckily he has a great manager in Klopp, who has been patient and eager to improve him.