Liverpool considering bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher











Liverpool are considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of their midfield overhaul this summer.

The Reds are ready to spend some big money in the summer window to make sure they rebuild their midfield. As we know, Jude Bellingham is the main target but Liverpool have also added a number of names to the list as well.

And according to The Independent, Chelsea’s Gallagher is the latest name to be added to the list.

Energy

According to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Gallagher and sees his energetic style of play as being ideal for his midfield.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of the big criticisms labelled at Liverpool this season has been their lack of power and presence in midfield. The likes of Fabinho, Henderson, and Milner have been nowhere near the standards they’ve set in recent seasons.

Gallagher, who is still just 23, is well known for his energetic performances. Those performances saw him called up to the England squad for the World Cup and in January, a host of clubs tried to sign him.

The Daily Mail reported that Everton were willing to spend £45m on Gallagher in January. Whether or not Liverpool would go to such a fee, remains to be seen.

TBR’s View: Conor Gallagher would improve Liverpool

Like a lot of players at Chelsea this season, Conor Gallagher hasn’t quite shown his very best. But he remains a quality young player and is highly-rated.

Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel both used him often. But still, Gallagher knows there is so much competition at Chelsea right now that he’s not guaranteed minutes.

Dubbed a ‘special‘ player, Liverpool are known to have been watching Gallagher a while now. And with at least three new midfielders on Klopp’s agenda this summer, the Englishman could well fit the bill at Anfield.