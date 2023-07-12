Liverpool target, Levi Colwill, is questioning his future at Chelsea for two reasons.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who has been speaking on The Done Deal Show about the Chelsea youngster’s future.

Colwill is coming off the back of a fantastic U21 Euros for England, and now he has to focus on what’s best for his club career.

According to Jacobs, Colwill is considering his future at Chelsea for two reasons – one being that he wants to get into the England squad and he needs to play regular minutes to achieve that dream, and two because of the formation Mauricio Pochettino is likely to use at Chelsea and the competition for places in the team.

Colwill has doubts

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £40m man.

“The thing that is nagging on Colwill’s mind that Brighton or Liverpool may be able to capitalise on is two things; one, Colwill has been told he will be in the mix for the Euros for the senior team if he has a good season and gets regular gametime, two is the formation, the irony of Pochettino is that the 4-2-3-1 will be excellent for the frontline, they need goals, he will play a back four, but a back three is arguably better for Chelsea to keep their centre-backs happy,” Jacobs said.

Same issues at Anfield

Unfortunately for Liverpool, convincing Colwill that he won’t face the same issues at Anfield will be a struggle.

As good as Colwill is, it’s hard to say that he’d start every week ahead of either Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip or Joe Gomez, while Jurgen Klopp also plays a 4-3-3 system that wouldn’t allow Colwill to play in a back five.

The defender may well be questioning his Chelsea future for these reasons, but it’s hard to imagine that a move to Anfield would alleviate any of his current worries.