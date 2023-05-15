Liverpool man has now told the club he's going to leave Anfield this summer











Another senior member of Liverpool’s staff is set to leave this summer as widespread change continues behind the scenes.

A report from The Athletic has stated that the club’s director of loan management David Woodfine is about to depart.

There’s set to be a host of changes on and off the pitch at Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to make plenty of key signings over the next few months.

Several of his midfield options are going to leave, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

His job bringing in new players might not be made any easier by the news that sporting director Julian Ward is leaving.

His replacement hasn’t been decided yet, although Jorg Schmadtke is in talks about taking up the role.

Another Liverpool staff member who will be leaving in the summer if David Woodfine.

His role in developing some of the club’s best young staff has been pivotal.

Not only that but he’s helped bring in one of Klopp’s most exciting attackers and turn a profit on an academy star.

Key Liverpool staff member to leave this summer

The report from The Athletic states Woodfine is a ‘popular figure’ at the club and is leaving with ‘Liverpool’s best wishes’.

They go on to say that he helped Liverpool bring in Luis Diaz for £37m 18 months ago.

The Colombian has been fantastic since arriving at Anfield and was unlucky to pick up a serious injury this season.

Liverpool have sent plenty of exciting youngsters on loan under Woodfine and made a £17m profit on Neco Williams in the summer.

His spell at Fulham last season convinced Nottingham Forest to bring him in.

The biggest success of Liverpool’s loan system this season has been Conor Bradley.

He’s won three Players of the Season awards at Bolton and Klopp has praised him recently.

Tyler Morton has also done well at Blackburn Rovers and could be an option in a revamped midfield next season.

Liverpool losing another key staff member this summer is far from ideal.

There’s going to be a lot of change at Anfield and Klopp has to oversee it all to make sure Liverpool are back challenging for trophies once again.

