Liverpool have wrapped up the signing of Alexis Mac Allister but it doesn’t look as though they’re stopping there.

The Reds are seemingly looking for quantity as well as quality in the middle of the park this summer.

Several Liverpool midfielders will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

A fresh report from Spanish outlet Sport now claims that the Reds are stepping up their efforts for Gabri Veiga.

The outlet claims that Liverpool have ‘insisted’ for the Celta Vigo prodigy ‘from day one’.

Apparently, the Reds have not only met the club’s demands, but they’ve also made Veiga a higher offer.

The report claims that Liverpool have ‘significantly raised the contractual conditions offered to the footballer’.

As a result, the Reds now have ‘a certain advantage over the rest of the rivals’ for Veiga’s signature.

However, Liverpool haven’t managed to seal an agreement yet, so the race seemingly remains open.

Our view

Veiga has been one of La Liga’s great emerging talents this season.

He has registered nine goals and four assists from 35 outings in the Spanish top flight.

Veiga’s efforts saw ESPN recently name him in their list of their 39 best footballers aged 21 or under.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

He seems like a great shout for a Liverpool side that needs to overhaul their midfield.

Veiga seems likely to get considerable game time at Anfield.

However, Liverpool aren’t alone in the race. The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly in pursuit too.