Liverpool join Manchester United and Tottenham in wanting Evan Ferguson

Liverpool have joined a cluster of Premier League clubs in being keen doing a deal for Brighton hotshot, Evan Ferguson.

The impressive teenager is having a superb breakout season with Brighton. He recently got called into the Republic of Ireland squad and scored his first goal on his debut v Latvia last week.

However, his impressive performances have caught the eye of the Premier League’s big boys. And according to 90Min, Liverpool are the latest to join the clamour.

90Min reports how a number of Europe’s top clubs are keeping their eyes on Ferguson right now.

Those clubs are joining the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, who are already known to have shown an interest in signing the Irish forward.

One sticking point for clubs looking to land Ferguson could be his commitment to Brighton. Reports over the weekend had suggested Ferguson was happy to remain at the AMEX for now. He sees first-team football as important for his development, with a move away risking that luxury.

Liverpool, of course, are planning for a major summer rebuild this year. Jurgen Klopp is going to be backed to assemble a new midfield. But a new forward – with Roberto Firmino due to leave – as well as a new centre-half, are also on the Liverpool boss’s wishlist.

TBR’s View: Ferguson will get his move eventually

While Ferguson’s loyalty to Brighton right now is admirable, it is almost inevitable that he will get his big move away at some point.

Liverpool are an intriguing club for Ferguson to consider as well. We already know Liverpool have a big following over in Ireland and it could well be that Anfield is too tempting a prospect for the youngster.

Brighton will, of course, demand big money. But if Liverpool do come knocking, it could be hard for everyone to ignore.