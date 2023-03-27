Evan Ferguson makes Tottenham and Manchester United decision











Tottenham are one of the clubs looking to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton this summer following the teenager’s meteoric rise.

Ferguson is believed to be on the radar of a number of clubs. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all known admirers. The young Irish striker’s stock rose even higher this past week as he scored on his international debut for the Republic of Ireland.

However, despite the interest being shown, Ferguson is apparently showing no intent to be on his way.

According to The Sun, Ferguson is set to snub any approaches for now and remain in Brighton. The teenager believes his development is best served staying with the Seagulls, where he’s getting regular football and learning from a top manager in Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

For Tottenham and others, Ferguson’s stance will be a disappointing blow. They’ll have been hoping the idea of European football and a big contract could tempt him.

But with Brighton competing for Europe themselves and Ferguson playing regularly, it seems the Irishman is more than happy to remain where he is for now.

Lauded as a ‘special talent‘ by Dean Ashton, Ferguson has been one of the standout young players this season.

TBR’s View: Tottenham will struggle for players until a manager is in place

In what has been a nightmare week or so for Daniel Levy and Tottenham anyway, hearing news of players like Ferguson not being keen on a move is just another kick in the teeth.

In days gone by, young players would be jumping at the chance of moving to a Tottenham or Chelsea.

But now, clubs like Brighton are doing so well and are so appealing that there’s simply no rush to move on. Ferguson is more than happy at the AMEX and if he’s playing and scoring, then why would he move on?

For Tottenham, it’s a case of getting their house in order. If they head into the summer with no manager in place, then they’ll miss out on more signings, not just Evan Ferguson.