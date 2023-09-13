Liverpool are once again utilising their vast scouting network and are interested in Norwegian youngster Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

A report from Nordlys, with additional information from Tipsbladet, suggests the Reds aren’t the only team keen on the 17-year-old.

Liverpool have a very good recent track record when it comes to signing young players.

Ben Doak looks like a sensational forward who has impressed whenever Jurgen Klopp has called on him.

The emergence of Stefan Bajcetic after he was picked up from Celta Vigo’s academy can’t go unnoticed either.

The young Spaniard could end up being the long-term solution to Liverpool’s problems in the number six role.

Liverpool are now interested in Norwegian youngster Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The 17-year-old has already broken into Tromso’s first team and looks set to sign improved terms at the club on his 18th birthday.

However, when a club the size of Liverpool comes calling, it might end up being difficult to say no.

Liverpool interested in Hjerto-Dahl

The report from Tipsbladet says that Hjerto-Dahl could be the next Scandinavian talent where a ‘fierce transfer battle’ breaks out over his future.

Brondby, FC Nordsjaelland and Liverpool are named as the most interested parties in the Norwegian Under-18 international.

His current manager Lars Petter Andressen has called him ‘very exciting’, while Tipsbladet’s report suggests he’s already a ‘great talent’.

Any club that tries to sign Hjerto-Dahl will have to ‘pay dearly’ for him, which is becoming a growing trend for young players.

The 17-year-old is a central midfielder and stands at six foot four, making him an impressive aerial presence.

He typically plays as the deepest of a three-man midfield, although interesting in front of a three-man defence.

This means he’s comfortable dropping between the lines to pick up the ball before playing a pass into a more creative teammate.

Hjerto-Dahl is yet to score his first league goal but has three goals in four appearances this season in the Norwegian Cup.

He also started training with the Tromso first team at the age of just 14.

Liverpool will be interested to see how Hjerto-Dahl gets on as he plays a bigger and bigger role at Tromso this season.

They may be forced into action in the January transfer window if another club firms up their interest.