Journalist Santi Aouna claims Liverpool have already held multiple meetings with Romeo Lavia’s agents, but Chelsea have just offered the Southampton star a contract.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster their midfield this summer as they’ve snapped up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mauricio Pochettino has officially started work at Cobham and will be keen to bring in some fresh faces in midfield after losing N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with a move for Romeo Lavia as the youngster looks set to leave Southampton this summer.

Indeed, TalkSPORT reports that Liverpool are preparing an official offer to sign Lavia this summer.

But it seems that Chelsea could be looking to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side to snapping up the Belgian midfielder.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool hold multiple meetings with Lavia’s agents

Aouna claims that Chelsea have submitted a contract proposal to Lavia, while Liverpool have met with the player’s agents on ‘several occasions’ in recent weeks.

Despite interest from both sides, Southampton are yet to receive an official offer the talented midfielder.

Lavia was a standout performer in a struggling Saints side last season and was lauded for his ‘incredible’ displays.

His encouraging form wasn’t enough to keep Southampton in the Premier League, but he’s attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

Liverpool and Chelsea look set to battle it out for the youngster’s signature, but Arsenal have also been credited with a keen interest.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Klopp will be keen to bolster his midfield further over the coming weeks after losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with a move away from Anfield, which would leave the German boss alarmingly short of numbers in midfield.

Chelsea are in a similar position after losing Kante and Kovacic, but they are also pressing ahead with their attempts to land Moises Caicedo.

Lavia would be an excellent addition to both sides and at 19, he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.