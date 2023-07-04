Liverpool have now made contact with £50m player over potential move

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia over a potential move this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who was focusing on Liverpool’s transfer business on The Debrief Podcast.

Jurgen Klopp has already secured two of his key targets this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister’s brilliant season for club and country has earned him a move to Anfield.

The World Cup winner is very versatile and could sit at the base of Liverpool’s midfield while wearing the number ten shirt.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds then moved quickly to activate Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause the day it expired.

It only took a couple of days for that move to be completed as well as the Hungarian international departs RB Leipzig.

Liverpool have now reportedly made contact with Romeo Lavia as they continue to rebuild their midfield.

The 19-year-old was brilliant for Southampton last season in his first full campaign as a senior professional.

Now, he could be on the move again for a second successive summer if Liverpool act on their interest.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano said: “It’s also important to mention that Romeo Lavia is expensive too. Southampton want around £50m for Romeo Lavia, but from what I’m hearing, Liverpool in recent days had some direct contact on both the club and the player’s side to explore the conditions of the Romeo Lavia deal.

“It’s not time for a bid yet, because of course they just completed a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai, so now it’s more time to have internal discussions before attacking any situation for the new midfielder.”

Liverpool also believe that they face competition from Arsenal to sign Lavia.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Gunners have spent big on Kai Havertz already this summer and are about to break the bank to sign Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

That might hand Liverpool an advantage although they’re not exactly been frugal in recent weeks.

Liverpool will have to decide whether to bid for Lavia relatively quickly if their contact with the Belgian was positive.

He’s too good to be playing in the Championship next season and it seems likely someone bids soon to bring him back to the top flight.