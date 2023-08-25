Liverpool have just made £41m bid for ‘fantastic’ player who’s made it clear he wants to leave

Liverpool have made a bid of just over £41 million for Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern Munich have turned down the offer for the Dutchman.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which claims that the Bavarian giants are incredibly keen to keep the 21-year-old beyond the window.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch looks to be a key target for Liverpool in the final days of the window. The Reds have welcomed a number of midfield signings so far. However, they still lack depth following the departures of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool see bid for Gravenberch rejected

Gravenberch would be another incredibly exciting signing for Liverpool. And it seems that the club have now made an offer for the youngster.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Liverpool have made a €48 million bid for Gravenberch. Bayern however, have turned down the offer and want to keep the midfielder.

The encouraging news for the Reds is that the player would seemingly like to move on. He endured a difficult first season in the Bundesliga following his switch from Ajax. And it appears that he is concerned about remaining in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool are planning to return with a fresh offer. But they are obviously relying on Gravenberch’s desire to leave forcing Bayern to soften their stance.

What is intriguing is that many of the reports concerning Gravenberch this summer have suggested that he would cost nothing like £41 million.

In fact, 90min reported on Friday that a fee of not much more than £20 million may be enough to get a deal done. Clearly, there is a huge difference in the two valuations.

But he is a ‘fantastic‘ player so you can guarantee that this is not the last we will hear about Gravenberch and Liverpool.