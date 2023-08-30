As Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder continues, the Reds have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side pulled off a sensational comeback win over Newcastle United on Sunday, but that victory didn’t hide the fact that they still need a new midfielder.

GFFN now claim that Lokonga has been offered to Liverpool.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga offered to Liverpool

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht in the summer of 2021.

The ‘supremely gifted‘ midfielder had a great start to life at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, but like Nuno Tavares, his form fell off the cliff in the second half of the season.

Lokonga barely played in the first six months of last campaign and was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in January this year. He produced a few good performances there, including one notably against Liverpool.

The Belgian has no future at Arsenal now, and GFFN claim that the player’s representatives have offered Liverpool a chance to sign him before the window shuts on Friday.

However, at the moment, it has been claimed that Liverpool have no plans to pursue a move to sign Lokonga in this window.

TBR View:

Offering Lokonga to Liverpool was a bold move by the player’s representatives, but why not?!

The Reds are in desperate need of a new midfielder before the end of the transfer window, and it doesn’t look like any of their moves are progressing quickly.

Despite a difficult 18 months, Lokonga is a very talented young midfielder, who has been compared to Yaya Toure by four-time Premier League winner and current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. His potential is huge, but he needs a manager to bring it out of him.

Klopp can definitely do that, but we just can’t see Liverpool even considering a move to sign the Arsenal man in the coming days.