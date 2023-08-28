Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder continues, and the latest name to be linked with a move to Anfield is Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

The Reds have added three new players this summer – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – but there is a feeling that they will try and bring in one more midfielder before the window shuts on Friday.

Ben Jacobs has just made a claim about Liverpool and Luiz on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Liverpool have discussed signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa on numerous occasions in the past.

Arsenal came close to signing him last year, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been rumoured to be interested in his services.

Luiz has been incredible for the Villans and his game has reached a whole new level since Unai Emery’s arrival. He has been so good that Spanish newspaper AS even compared him to Manchester United star Casemiro.

Now, Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool have considered Luiz during internal discussions, but no move for the Aston Villa star has been made yet.

He said: “Yeah, Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I’m not aware of any movement at this point.

“I think that it’s crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available.”

TBR View:

Douglas Luiz is an incredible footballer, and it’s not too big of a surprise to learn that Liverpool have considered signing him.

The Brazilian, who only turned 25 a few months ago, has proven himself in the Premier League over the last few years. He’s excellent on the ball, brilliant off it, is good with set-pieces and he has shown he can score a worldie or two every season.

Under a manager like Klopp, Luiz would surely develop even more, but we just can’t see Aston Villa even considering a bid for him this late in the window.

Luiz still has three years left on his contract at Villa Park, so if Liverpool want to sign him, they will have to splash the big bucks in the coming days.