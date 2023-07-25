Tottenham now more likely to sign ‘unbelievable’ player than Arsenal this summer

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are more likely to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz than Arsenal at this stage.

Taylor has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Luiz’s future amid interest from Tottenham and Arsenal.

The North London clubs have both bolstered their squads significantly during the early stages of the window, with Mikel Arteta spending over £200 million to bring in Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Spurs haven’t spent as heavily as their neighbours, but have already moved to snap up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

And both clubs have been linked with a summer swoop for Douglas Luiz.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The Daily Mail claims that Spurs are interested in signing Luiz as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while The Sun have suggested that Arsenal could rekindle their interest in the Brazilian after missing out last summer.

But Taylor has suggested that Tottenham are ‘more likely suitors’ than their North London rivals at this stage.

Tottenham more likely to land Luiz

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor admitted that he’s unsure whether Luiz would be interested in switching Villa Park for Tottenham.

“I think Tottenham will probably be the more likely suitors for him,” the journalist said. “Because at the moment, I don’t really envisage Arsenal having the kind of money to hand that Villa would require and obviously Hojbjerg is probably going to head to Atlético Madrid as well.

“But again, if you’re Douglas Luiz, do you trade Villa for Tottenham now, I don’t think that’s a clear upgrade if that’s the right word. I think Villa are certainly going to be better, if not competing with Spurs next season.

“So again, I’m not sure whether that’s a move that will happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Luiz has been a standout performer for the Villains and has improved his game even further under Unai Emery.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Arsenal last summer, but he did sign a new contract with Villa back in October last year.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal will rekindle their interest in the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder and much could depend on whether Thomas Partey leaves the club this summer.

Tottenham are in a similar position as they could also be searching for Hojbjerg’s replacement should the Dane move to Atletico Madrid.