Liverpool have discussed signing Arsenal target Moises Caicedo











Liverpool are looking at a number of midfielders ahead of the summer and have now added Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to that list.

According to the Daily Mail, Caicedo is a player who has been discussed internally at Liverpool as they plan to make big changes to the squad in the summer.

Caicedo, who remained at Brighton in January despite big interest from Arsenal, has been a standout player under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

In-demand

Everyone remembers the situation with Caicedo in the January window. The Ecuadorian midfielder made his feelings known and effectively tried to pus through a move to Arsenal.

But with Brighton wanting around £90m+ for their midfielder, Arsenal backed away as Tony Bloom held his ground.

However, the summer months will once again test the Seagulls. Caicedo, along with Alexis Mac Allister, is set to be in-demand and Liverpool could strike.

The Reds are looking for a number of new midfield players to help Jurgen Klopp rebuild. Caicedo is being mentioned alongside long-term target Jude Bellingham.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ talent by teammate Adam Webster, Caicedo is expected to attract big bids.

TBR’s View: Caicedo would work for Liverpool

When you think of the type of midfield player Jurgen Klopp really likes, Moises Caicedo ticks a lot of boxes.

High energy, box to box, and good with the ball, Caicedo certainly brings a lot to the table. He has done so so well with Brighton that it’s no surprise to see big clubs knocking on the door.

Of course, we know Arsenal like Caicedo as well. But it does seem like Liverpool will go big in the summer and if they do fancy Caicedo, they’d more than likely test the waters with big money.

Caicedo slots in nicely into this Liverpool midfield. Certainly, he’s one most Reds fans would take right now.